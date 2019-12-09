Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea says it successfully conducts very important test on the same day S. Korean and U.S. leaders hold phone dialogue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un comes up with ICBM card, pressuring Trump with deadline coming closer (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un provokes Trump with threat to resume ICBM tests (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea says it conducts important test at Dongchang-ri launching site, warns of ICBM test (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri launching site, comes closer to red line (Segye Times)
-- Denuclearization at crossroads, illusion being debunked (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea says it successfully conducts very important test on the same day S. Korean and U.S. leaders hold phone dialogue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri site, taking action to pressure U.S. (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri site, sends ICBM warning to Trump (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Good relations between Trump and Kim at risk of breakup (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump says he would be surprised if N. Korea acts in hostile way (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North conducts 'very important test' at launch site (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea piles pressure on U.S. with likely missile engine test (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea's new test escalates tension on peninsula (Korea Times)
