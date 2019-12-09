(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 9)
Dimming hope for deal
: N. Korea should stop raising tensions, return to talks
There are growing signs that North Korea may be preparing to restart its nuclear development program at its Yongbyon complex amid the stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
New activities detected recently by satellites indicate that the Kim Jong-un regime is getting ready to take a "new path," assuming that it will not get a new satisfactory proposal from the U.S. by the end of this year. There is little argument that the new path, suggested by the North Korean leader, is about testing nuclear bombs and missiles capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
According to 38 North, an American North Korea-monitoring website, there has been "narrow but steady" liquid effluent from the Experimental Light Water Reactor at Yongbyon for at least three months. This indicates that North Korea is preparing to start up the reactor, which could have significant implications for North Korea's nuclear weapons program. The website noted that, although the stated purpose for the reactor was electricity generation, it could be used to produce weapons-grade plutonium or tritium for boosted fission or hydrogen bombs.
It is also notable that the U.S. has been increasingly flying surveillance aircraft, including the Air Force's RC-135S Cobra Ball and the Navy's P-3C plane, around the Korean Peninsula in recent weeks, which suggests it is monitoring unusual military activity in North Korea.
On Sunday, North Korea said it had successfully conducted a "very important" test at its western satellite launching site, and that the test would soon change the country's "strategic position." Given that the North has reportedly been preparing for a missile engine test at the Sohae satellite launching station, also known as the Donchang-ri site, the latest test prompted speculation that the North had tested a new rocket engine for long-range ballistic missiles.
Against this backdrop, North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, said in a statement on Saturday that denuclearization was already off the negotiating table with Washington. Kim said the "sustained and substantial" dialogue sought by the U.S. was a "time-saving trick" to suit the domestic political agenda, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election bid. "We do not need to have lengthy talks with the U.S. now and denuclearization has already gone off the negotiating table," Kim said.
Given that the U.S. has ruled out making concessions, including sanctions relief, it seems unrealistic to expect a major turnaround in denuclearization talks this year. So when Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday that President Moon Jae-in has had telephone talks with Trump over North Korea, we could not help but have mixed reactions. It left the possibility open for a breakthrough between Pyongyang and Washington by saying the leaders had agreed to maintain dialogue momentum to achieve "prompt" results from denuclearization negotiations. But at the same time, the countries agreed that the situation had become "severe."
It is still too early to give up hope because there have been many twists for the past two years in the negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. For Kim Jong-un, the stated new path is about confrontation and enmity, not peace. But it should only be Plan B.
(END)
