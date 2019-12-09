Today in Korean history
Dec. 10
1973 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with India.
2000 -- South Korean President Kim Dae-jung receives the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts for reconciliation between South and North Korea, and for democracy and human rights in East Asia, becoming his country's first Nobel laureate.
2009 -- North Korea and the United States reach "common understandings" on the need to resume the six-party nuclear talks and implement a 2005 landmark deal on the North's denuclearization.
2014 -- President Park Geun-hye and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak agree to set up an economic cooperation committee to further strengthen trade and investment ties between their two countries.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
3
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
5
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecution, startup operator argue over nature of mobility platform service
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
4
Sonsational: Son Heung-min scores stunner in Premier League
-
5
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy