Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 December 09, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/00 Sunny 60
Incheon 10/02 Sunny 60
Suwon 09/-2 Sunny 60
Cheongju 10/-2 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 11/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 04/-4 Sunny 70
Gangneung 12/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 12/-1 Sunny 20
Gwangju 12/00 Sunny 20
Jeju 15/07 Cloudy 0
Daegu 11/-2 Sunny 0
Busan 13/03 Sunny 0
(END)
