Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street over a strong U.S. jobs report and low unemployment rate in the world's largest economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.68 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,087.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs and its unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in November, pushing U.S. stocks higher.
NH Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said the healthy jobs report in the U.S. drove South Korea's main index.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.99 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edged up 0.74 percent.
Among decliners, Samsung SDI fell 0.67 percent, and Kia Motors shed 0.68 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
