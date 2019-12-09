Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on strong U.S. job data, foreign buying
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended higher for second straight session on Monday as investors cheered strong U.S. jobs data and hopes of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.80 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,088.65.
The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs and its unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in November, pushing U.S. stocks higher.
NH Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said healthy job data in the U.S. and expectations of a trade deal between the U.S. and China drove South Korea's main index.
"The main index got a boost from the encouraging U.S. jobs report and positive U.S. reaction toward China's possible exemption of tariffs on U.S. soybeans and pork," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co.
Foreign investors snatched up local stocks for a second day after selling them for 21 days in a row.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.59 percent to 51,200 won (US$43), and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edged up 0.12 percent to 80,700 won.
Among decliners, the state-run firm KEPCO fell 0.87 percent to 28,600 won, and Kia Motors shed 1.03 percent to 43,350 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,189.90 won per dollar, down 0.30 won from the previous session.
