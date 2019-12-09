Trump's security adviser warns U.S. has 'plenty of tools' to deal with N.K.
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien warned Sunday (U.S. time) that the United States has "plenty of tools" to deal with North Korea if the communist regime reneges on its denuclearization commitments.
The remark came after North Korea announced it carried out a "very important test" at its western satellite launching site Saturday, saying it will play a key role in changing the country's "strategic position" in the near future. It didn't specify what it tested.
"If North Korea takes a different path than the one it's promised its people, the people of South Korea, the United States and the world -- Kim Jong-un said that he is going to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula -- if he does not do that, then we'll take that into account. And we've got plenty of tools in the toolkit," O'Brien said in an interview with CBS.
Experts claim the North could have tested a new rocket engine for a possible launch of a new long-range rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the weapons that U.S. President Donald Trump has touted for having under moratorium through his relationship with the North's leader Kim Jong-un.
O'Brien said it would be a "mistake" if the North chooses to take that new direction, adding that Washington still wants Pyongyang to keep its promise to denuclearize.
"That would be a mistake on the part of North Korea," he said. "We expect him to live up to the promise he made at the summit in Singapore. And we hope he'll do so."
The latest unspecified test by the North came as Pyongyang has ramped up pressure on Washington to meet its demand for a new negotiating proposal by year's end. It has strongly suggested that it could otherwise restart testing of nuclear weapons and ICBMs.
The North's U.N. ambassador, Kim Sung, has recently said that denuclearization is off the negotiating table.
"I'm a little surprised by that comment by the U.N. ambassador," O'Brien said in the interview. "It doesn't end well for them if they do. ... We'll have to see what happens."
An ICBM launch would represent a setback for Trump ahead of next year's presidential election as he has boasted of the North's suspension of such weapons tests as his key diplomatic achievement.
Trump has warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un not to interfere with his reelection bid.
"Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way," Trump tweeted.
"He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore. He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November."
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
National Assembly set to miss legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
-
3
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
4
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecution, startup operator argue over nature of mobility platform service
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
Sonsational: Son Heung-min scores stunner in Premier League
-
4
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site