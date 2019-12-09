Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes biggest animation hit in S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Walt Disney's "Frozen 2" continued its bullish mode in the South Korea box office over the weekend to become the most successful animated film in the country's history, data showed Monday.
Released Nov. 21, "Frozen 2" had attracted a cumulative 10.7 million moviegoers as of Sunday, slightly surpassing the 10.3 million tallied by its prequel "Frozen" in 2014, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
It became the most-viewed animated film in South Korea, relegating the former No. 1 "Frozen" to second place. "Kung Fu Panda 2," which recorded 5.06 million in 2011, came in third.
"Frozen 2" also topped the 10 million mark Saturday, marking the 27th film to achieve the feat in the country.
Outside Korea, "Frozen 2" has been smashing box offices in 33 countries, including China and Japan, with an estimated US$920 million in ticket sales worldwide as of Sunday.
"Frozen 2" is about a journey beyond the kingdom of Arendelle three years after the events of the first film. As a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa, she, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf travel to discover the origin of Elsa's magical power and save the endangered kingdom.
