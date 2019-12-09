Hanwha Systems partners with U.S. startup for IT cooperation
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Monday it has partnered with a U.S. innovation platform to explore joint business opportunities.
Hanwha Systems has signed a "strategic partnership" with Plug and Play, the world's leading innovation platform for startups and corporations, to cooperate in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, and mobility businesses, the company said in a statement.
Hanwha Systems is making efforts to develop AI, smart city, smart factory, and new information and technology businesses into new growth drivers, in addition to its existing defense industry business, it said.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
National Assembly set to miss legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
-
3
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
4
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecution, startup operator argue over nature of mobility platform service
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
Sonsational: Son Heung-min scores stunner in Premier League
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
5
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts