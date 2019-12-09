Moon meets U2 rock band leader at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in lauded Irish rock band U2 on Monday for its continuing efforts for global peace and charity, as he met the leader of the group at Cheong Wa Dae.
"Since the unification of Germany, South Korean people's aspiration for peace and unification of the South and the North have become stronger," Moon said at the start of the meeting with Bono. Pool reporters were allowed to cover the first few minutes of the session.
He talked about U2's first-ever concert in South Korea, which was staged at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul a day earlier. First lady Kim Jung-sook attended it.
U2 delivered its special message of hope for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula during the performance.
Moon thanked Bono for that and took note of the band's longtime campaign to help fight against such international problems as poverty, disease and inequality.
Bono also expressed his respect for Moon, citing his initiative for promoting peace on the peninsula and accelerating South Korea's development and growth in an "inclusive and transparent" way.
U2 was formed in 1976. It held the Seoul concert as part of this year's Joshua Tree Tour.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
3
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
5
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecution, startup operator argue over nature of mobility platform service
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
4
Sonsational: Son Heung-min scores stunner in Premier League
-
5
Trump's security adviser warns U.S. has 'plenty of tools' to deal with N.K.