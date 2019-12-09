(LEAD) Moon meets U2 rock band leader at Cheong Wa Dae
(ATTN: MODIFIES lead; UPDATES with Cheong Wa Dae's briefing, other details from 6th para; ADDS photo, byline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in lauded Irish rock band U2 on Monday for its continuing efforts to promote peace and help address various problems facing the world, as he met the leader of the group at Cheong Wa Dae.
"Since the unification of Germany, South Korean people's aspiration for peace and unification of the South and the North have become stronger," Moon said during the meeting with Bono. Pool reporters were allowed to cover the first few minutes of the session.
He talked about U2's first-ever concert in South Korea, which was staged at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul a day earlier. First lady Kim Jung-sook attended it.
U2 delivered its special message of hope for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula during the performance.
Moon thanked Bono for that and took note of the band's longtime campaign to help fight against such international problems as poverty, disease and inequality.
Bono also expressed his respect for Moon, citing his regional peace initiative and push for accelerating South Korea's development and growth in an "inclusive and transparent" way.
During the 40-minute session, according to Cheong Wa Dae, Moon congratulated U2 for its concert in Seoul and spoke highly of activities to raise public awareness on the value of peace and human rights.
He added that South Korea has achieved rapid growth thanks to the help of the international community. South Koreans have not forgotten it and are now willing to provide help.
Bono described South Korea's transformation into a donor nation from an aid recipient as a "genuine miracle," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said.
As Moon emphasized the role of culture and arts on a path toward peace, Bono replied, "Music is powerful," she added.
Bono presented Moon with a collection of poems by Seamus Heaney, an Irish figure who received the Noble Prize in Literature in 1995, with the poet's handwritten signature on it. Moon asked Bono not to forget his host of fans in South Korea.
U2 was formed in 1976. It held the Seoul concert as part of this year's Joshua Tree Tour.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
3
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
5
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecution, startup operator argue over nature of mobility platform service
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
4
Sonsational: Son Heung-min scores stunner in Premier League
-
5
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy