Rep. Shim Jae-chul elected new floor leader of main opposition party
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Monday elected Rep. Shim Jae-chul, a five-term lawmaker, as its new floor leader.
In the party election, Shim garnered 52 out of 106 votes.
Rep. Kim Jae-won, a three-term lawmaker, was also elected as the conservative party's new policy chief.
Shim's election came after two rounds of voting, as none of four contenders won a majority in the first vote. Shim, who won 39 votes in the first vote, competed against Rep. Kang Seok-ho and Rep. Kim Seon-dong, who won 28 votes each.
The new floor leader will succeed the outgoing Na Kyung-won, whose one-year term ends Tuesday as the conservative party has decided not to renew her tenure.
Shim, who has been elected five times from a constituency in Anyang on the southern outskirts of Seoul since 2000, is known for his hard-line stance on the Moon Jae-in administration's key policies.
Shim said in his election speech that he won't be "overcome" by anybody from the ruling party.
The new floor leader faces an uphill battle, as the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and other minor parties have been pushing to railroad contentious budget and fast-track bills in the National Assembly.
The DP and other minor parties reportedly plan to begin a process of putting those contentious bills, including electoral and prosecutorial reform bills, to vote in a plenary session slated for Monday afternoon.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang vowed to review those disputed bills early this week after major political parties failed Friday to reach an agreement to normalize parliament.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
3
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
5
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecution, startup operator argue over nature of mobility platform service
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
4
Sonsational: Son Heung-min scores stunner in Premier League
-
5
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy