Korea's trading of FX, derivatives products spikes 31 pct
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trading of foreign exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives products surged more than 30 percent this year from three years earlier, the central bank said Monday.
The outstanding trading of the country's FX and OTC derivatives came to some US$1.77 trillion as of end-June, up $419.3 billion or 31 percent from $1.35 trillion tallied three years earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK), citing data compiled by the Bank of International Settlements.
The amount accounted for 0.28 percent of the notional or gross value of global FX and OTC derivatives trading, up from 0.24 percent at the end of June 2016.
The gross value of all FX and OTC derivatives trading climbed 15.8 percent over the cited period, significantly slower than that of South Korea.
South Korea's turnover for FX products, including forwards and FX swaps, spiked 54 percent to more than $1.01 trillion won over the cited period, while its OTC derivatives trading volume also gained 9.2 percent to some $749.3 billion, according to the data.
The gross market value of such products, on the other hand, plunged 14.3 percent from three years before to $35.7 billion as of end-June, largely due to a 40 percent cut in the value of derivatives products, the BOK said.
Still, the value of South Korea's FX and OTC derivatives products accounted for 0.3 percent of the global market, up 0.1 percentage point from three years earlier.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
3
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
5
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecution, startup operator argue over nature of mobility platform service
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
4
Sonsational: Son Heung-min scores stunner in Premier League
-
5
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy