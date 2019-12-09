KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 8,660 DN 180
CHONGKUNDANG 90,700 DN 1,400
KCC 217,000 DN 4,000
KISWire 19,750 DN 950
LotteFood 414,000 DN 9,500
AmoreG 77,000 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 119,500 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 329,500 DN 2,500
JWPHARMA 28,550 DN 750
Donga Socio Holdings 100,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 80,700 UP 100
Youngpoong 621,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,750 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 236,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,950 DN 450
Kogas 37,950 DN 250
Hanwha 23,950 DN 250
DB HiTek 20,700 UP 200
CJ 90,800 0
LGInt 14,850 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 5,750 DN 60
SBC 15,450 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 28,350 DN 50
Nongshim 231,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 36,100 DN 900
Hyosung 78,500 DN 800
LOTTE 34,450 DN 200
AK Holdings 30,400 DN 400
Binggrae 53,100 DN 1,200
GCH Corp 21,150 DN 50
LotteChilsung 130,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 DN 150
POSCO 233,000 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 85,700 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,050 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,090 DN 70
DB INSURANCE 55,800 DN 100
SLCORP 18,000 DN 400
Yuhan 219,500 UP 1,000
