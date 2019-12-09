BukwangPharm 14,400 DN 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 37,900 UP 100

TaekwangInd 982,000 DN 18,000

SsangyongCement 5,360 DN 50

KAL 26,150 UP 250

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,280 DN 230

LG Corp. 72,600 UP 100

SsangyongMtr 1,855 DN 50

BoryungPharm 15,100 DN 550

L&L 13,850 DN 400

NamyangDairy 421,000 DN 19,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 43,500 DN 650

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,700 UP 250

Shinsegae 284,500 DN 1,000

HyundaiMipoDock 43,800 DN 900

IS DONGSEO 31,450 DN 700

S-Oil 89,400 UP 1,000

LG Innotek 130,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 212,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 49,700 DN 1,200

KumhoPetrochem 71,800 UP 1,000

Mobis 252,000 UP 5,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,100 DN 800

HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 50

S-1 94,900 DN 200

Hanchem 95,300 DN 2,800

UNID 44,700 DN 1,050

KEPCO 28,600 DN 250

SamsungSecu 36,200 UP 250

SKTelecom 239,000 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 42,000 DN 900

HyundaiElev 68,100 DN 1,300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,850 DN 950

Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 150

SK 260,000 UP 3,000

DAEKYO 6,050 DN 100

GKL 19,400 DN 100

Handsome 30,550 DN 400

WJ COWAY 90,400 DN 2,400

LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)