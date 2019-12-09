KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
BukwangPharm 14,400 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,900 UP 100
TaekwangInd 982,000 DN 18,000
SsangyongCement 5,360 DN 50
KAL 26,150 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,280 DN 230
LG Corp. 72,600 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 1,855 DN 50
BoryungPharm 15,100 DN 550
L&L 13,850 DN 400
NamyangDairy 421,000 DN 19,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,500 DN 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,700 UP 250
Shinsegae 284,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 43,800 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 31,450 DN 700
S-Oil 89,400 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 130,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 212,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 49,700 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 71,800 UP 1,000
Mobis 252,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,100 DN 800
HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 50
S-1 94,900 DN 200
Hanchem 95,300 DN 2,800
UNID 44,700 DN 1,050
KEPCO 28,600 DN 250
SamsungSecu 36,200 UP 250
SKTelecom 239,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 42,000 DN 900
HyundaiElev 68,100 DN 1,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,850 DN 950
Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 150
SK 260,000 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 6,050 DN 100
GKL 19,400 DN 100
Handsome 30,550 DN 400
WJ COWAY 90,400 DN 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 1,000
