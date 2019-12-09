KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,900 0
KorElecTerm 41,650 DN 1,200
NamhaeChem 7,900 DN 70
DONGSUH 17,250 DN 250
BGF 5,330 UP 20
SamsungEng 19,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 99,800 DN 1,200
PanOcean 4,235 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 37,950 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 24,150 DN 500
KT 26,750 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL215500 DN6000
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,000 UP 700
KT&G 95,500 UP 300
DHICO 5,270 UP 10
LG Display 16,100 UP 1,400
Kangwonland 29,400 UP 50
NAVER 175,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 151,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 540,000 UP 1,000
DSME 26,200 DN 200
DSINFRA 5,270 UP 30
DWEC 4,470 UP 35
Donga ST 104,000 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,050 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 239,500 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 226,000 DN 7,500
KEPCO KPS 38,100 UP 1,050
LGH&H 1,267,000 0
LGCHEM 295,000 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 18,550 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,300 DN 1,700
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,300 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,700 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 69,100 DN 1,100
Celltrion 168,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,550 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 130,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,600 UP 1,600
