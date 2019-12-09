KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 67,000 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 29,950 0
GS 49,150 UP 50
CJ CGV 36,150 DN 100
HYUNDAILIVART 13,000 DN 350
LIG Nex1 33,900 DN 150
FILA KOREA 51,900 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 146,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,750 UP 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,265 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 186,000 DN 2,500
LF 17,150 DN 150
FOOSUNG 7,600 UP 100
JW HOLDINGS 6,310 UP 110
SK Innovation 145,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 22,000 UP 900
KBFinancialGroup 48,050 UP 1,050
Hansae 16,650 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 53,000 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 34,200 DN 1,500
KOLON IND 47,000 DN 600
HanmiPharm 320,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,380 DN 10
emart 126,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 44,850 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 100,000 DN 3,000
COSMAX 77,700 DN 1,900
MANDO 35,250 DN 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 388,000 DN 7,000
INNOCEAN 64,500 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 32,700 DN 150
Netmarble 86,500 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S339000 DN5000
ORION 105,500 0
BGF Retail 160,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 61,200 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 26,700 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,850 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 UP 100
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
3
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
5
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
New Japanese ambassador pledges to play 'bridge-building' role in addressing Seoul-Tokyo row
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
4
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy
-
5
Trump's security adviser warns U.S. has 'plenty of tools' to deal with N.K.