KBO's regular season MVP claims Golden Glove

At third base, Choi Jeong of the SK Wyverns picked up his sixth Golden Glove. He tied for second in the KBO with 29 home runs and also ranked in the top 10 in RBI, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and runs scored. Choi had 271 votes, while the 2018 winner, Hur Kyoung-min of the Doosan Bears, finished a distant second with 57.