'Parasite' earns three Golden Globe nominations
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" was nominated in three categories for the upcoming 2020 Golden Globe Awards, organizers said Monday.
In the nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards to be held at Beverley Hills on Jan. 5 next year, "Parasite" was listed in the categories of Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.
It is the first time that a South Korean film has made it to the final list of the Golden Globe Awards, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
In the Best Foreign Language Film category, "Parasite" will compete with "The Farewell" by Lulu Wang, "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Celine Sciamma.
Bong will vie for the Best Director award with Todd Phillips of "Joker," Martin Scorsese of "The Irishman," Quentin Tarantino of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Sam Mendes, who directed "1917."
In the Best Screenplay section, the South Korean film's competitors are "Marriage Story" written and directed by Noah Baumbach, "The Two Popes" written by Anthony McCarten, "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
"Parasite," Bong's seventh feature film, revolves around two families, one rich and one poor, who become entangled, leading to a series of unexpected violent mishaps. It won the top prize, the Palme d'Or, at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
Since its U.S. release in October, it has raked in nearly US$20 million in ticket sales stateside, making it the highest-grossing Korean film there.
It has collected a number of trophies at U.S. film festivals and awards, including the Best Film prize given by the L.A. Film Critics Association.
Moreover, it was selected as South Korea's entry to the category of the best foreign-language film at the upcoming Academy Awards slated for February. U.S. media also consider the film a candidate for the best picture and best director awards.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
-
3
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
5
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
New Japanese ambassador pledges to play 'bridge-building' role in addressing Seoul-Tokyo row
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
3
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
5
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy