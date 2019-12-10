Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. asks U.N. Security Council to discuss N.K. missiles, possible provocation: report

All Headlines 03:20 December 10, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States has asked the United Nations Security Council to meet this week to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and the possibility of a provocation by the regime, Reuters reported Monday, citing a State Department official.
