(2nd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss N.K. nuclear, missile programs: report
WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Security Council will meet this week to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, Reuters reported Monday, citing diplomats and a request from the United States.
The meeting will be held publicly Wednesday, according to Reuters, just days after North Korea announced it conducted an unspecified "very important test" at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site.
Experts have suggested the test on Saturday may have involved an engine for a new long-range missile.
"In light of recent events on the Korean Peninsula and the President's Dec. 5 meeting with the Permanent Representatives to the U.N. Security Council, the State Department is instructing (the U.S. Mission to the United Nations) to propose to have the U.N. Security Council discussion on North Korea this week include a comprehensive update on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, including recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said earlier Monday.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
North Korea has warned that it will seek a "new way" if the U.S. fails to make concessions in negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program by the end of the year.
The warning has been interpreted as a threat to resume tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could lose "everything" if he acts in a hostile manner.
North Korean officials slammed Trump's remarks in a series of statements Monday, with former nuclear negotiator Kim Yong-chol claiming that the country has "nothing more to lose."
Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, warned Trump to halt any "abusive language which may further offend" leader Kim.
