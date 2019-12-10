Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling, opposition parties set to pass 2020 budget bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 1 out of 2 S. Koreans sees prosecutors' investigations unfair (Kookmin Daily)
-- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong dies (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose (Segye Times)
-- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong dies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea may fire missiles before year's end (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri site, pressuring U.S. (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling, opposition parties likely to pass 2020 budget, urgent bills (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong dies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump warns Kim he'll lose all in case of provocations (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump warns Kim he'll lose all (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to tighten monitoring of outflow of foreign investment (Korea Herald)
-- NK's Kim using US election for concessions (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
New Japanese ambassador pledges to play 'bridge-building' role in addressing Seoul-Tokyo row
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
2
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
3
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
-
4
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy
-
5
N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose