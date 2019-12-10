Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling, opposition parties set to pass 2020 budget bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 1 out of 2 S. Koreans sees prosecutors' investigations unfair (Kookmin Daily)

-- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong dies (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea may fire missiles before year's end (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri site, pressuring U.S. (Hankyoreh)

-- Trump warns Kim he'll lose all in case of provocations (Korea Economic Daily)

