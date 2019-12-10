Today in Korean history
Dec. 11
1952 -- South Korea joins the International Civil Aviation Organization.
1969 -- A Korean Air passenger flight from the eastern city of Gangneung to Seoul with 51 people aboard is hijacked by North Koreans and forced to land in Pyongyang. North Korea repatriated 39 of the hijacked people two months later.
1990 -- South and North Korea hold their third high-level talks in Seoul.
1995 -- South Korean mountaineer Huh Young-ho reaches the summit of Vinson Massif, the highest mountain in Antarctica.
2007 -- The two Koreas launch a regular cross-border train service for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
2008 -- Delegates to the six-party talks on denuclearizing North Korea fail to produce a deal on ways to inspect the North's nuclear facilities, casting a cloud over the future of the often troubled multilateral talks.
2012 -- A South Korean newspaper reports that Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American tourist operator, has been detained by North Korean authorities and has been questioned after a computer hard disk was found among the tourists. Later, he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for committing anti-state crimes. He was released in 2014 after U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper made a secret trip to Pyongyang.
2015 -- South and North Korea hold high-level talks at a joint industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong as part of efforts to implement an inter-Korean deal in August on defusing tension. On Aug. 25, two South Korean soldiers were maimed due to a border land mine explosion blamed on the North.
2017 -- Hanwha Total Petrochemicals Co., a 50-50 joint venture between Hanwha Group and Total SA, says it will invest 360 billion won (US$329 million) to build a new polyethylene facility in South Korea.
