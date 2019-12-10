Tax revenue tallied at 260.4 tln won through October
SEJONG, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax revenue was tallied at 32.3 trillion won (US$27.1 billion) in October, 2.6 trillion won more compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
In the first 10 months of the year, state tax income reached 260.4 trillion won, 3 trillion won less compared with a year earlier.
Income tax revenue amounted to 6.3 trillion won in October, up 300 billion won from a year earlier, due to a rise in wages.
Dues collected by companies also rose 400 billion won on-year to reach 3.2 trillion won in October, the ministry said.
Value-added tax revenue reached 17.4 trillion won in October, up 1.7 trillion won from a year earlier, the ministry said.
The gross revenue that the government brought in the first 10 months of the year came to 406.2 trillion won, while expenditures totaled 417.6 trillion won.
The deficit was mainly blamed on increased child tax credit and increased earned income tax credit meant to support low-income families, according to the ministry.
