Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 December 10, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/04 Sunny 60

Incheon 11/05 Sunny 60

Suwon 12/03 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 13/04 Sunny 20

Daejeon 14/05 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 07/01 Sunny 60

Gangneung 14/07 Sunny 20

Jeonju 15/04 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 10

Daegu 13/00 Sunny 20

Busan 17/08 Cloudy 20

