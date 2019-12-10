Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 December 10, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/04 Sunny 60
Incheon 11/05 Sunny 60
Suwon 12/03 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 13/04 Sunny 20
Daejeon 14/05 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 07/01 Sunny 60
Gangneung 14/07 Sunny 20
Jeonju 15/04 Sunny 20
Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20
Jeju 18/10 Sunny 10
Daegu 13/00 Sunny 20
Busan 17/08 Cloudy 20
(END)
