Seoul stocks open lower on U.S.-China trade deal woes
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors remain cautious over a possible U.S. tariff on Chinese imports and a U.S. rate decision.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 6.37 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,082.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The decline followed losses in the U.S. market. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.38 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index declining 0.40 percent.
Foreign and institutional investors offloaded a combined 27 billion won (US$22.6 million) worth of stocks, weighing down the bourse.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said investors appeared to be taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of Sunday's deadline when the U.S. is set to impose tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese goods.
The U.S. and China have been working to try to strike a trade deal. The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to decide on interest rates Wednesday (U.S. time).
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Samsung Electronics was down 0.78 percent, and SK hynix Inc. fell 0.99 percent.
Among gainers, Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's largest auto parts maker, was up 0.2 percent, and LG Chem, a major chemicals and battery firm, advanced 1.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,191.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
