S. Korean shares turn higher late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks turned higher late Tuesday morning helped by increased foreign buying amid eased concerns over the Chinese economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.27 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,093.92 as of 11:15 a.m.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said the main index got a boost as concerns of slowing growth in China have eased.
"Investors' eased concerns on the Chinese economy appear to have been factored into the main index," said Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co.
Foreign investors bought a net 16.1 billion won (US$13.5 million), pushing the bourse upward.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Top cap Samsung Electronics remained flat, and SK hynix Inc. fell 0.37 percent.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 0.42 percent, and Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's largest auto parts maker, was up 1.39 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.35 won from the previous session's close.

