Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on eased concerns over Chinese economy
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended higher for a third straight session on Tuesday helped by increased institutional buying amid eased concerns over the Chinese economy, although investors are worried about a looming tariff deadline by the United States on Chinese goods. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After opening lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.35 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 2,098.00.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said the main index got a boost as concerns of slowing growth in China have eased.
"Investors' eased concerns on the Chinese economy appear to have been factored into the main index," Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co., said.
The producer price index of the world's second-largest economy fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in November, compared with a decline of 1.6 percent in October.
The declining pace, which is slower than in October, indicates that net profit of Chinese companies could go up, which in turn could have a positive impact effect on South Korean companies. China is South Korea's largest trading partner.
Institutions bought a net 116 billion won (US$97.3 million) worth of stocks, while foreigners and individuals sold a combined 149 billion won.
Analysts said investors appeared to be taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of Sunday's deadline when the U.S. is set to impose tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese goods.
The U.S. and China have been working to try to reach a phase-one trade deal that would avert new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. China has recently said it would exempt tariffs on American soybeans and pork in a conciliatory gesture to the U.S. ahead of the tariff deadline.
Another key event this week is a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday (U.S. time).
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Top cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.59 percent to 51,500 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was up 0.42 percent to 120,000 won.
Among decliners, the state-run firm KEPCO fell 1.57 percent to 28,150 won, and leading steelmaker POSCO was down 0.64 percent to 231,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,191.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.40 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
New Japanese ambassador pledges to play 'bridge-building' role in addressing Seoul-Tokyo row
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
2
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
-
3
N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
4
(3rd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose