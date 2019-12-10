'Parasite' nominated in 7 categories for Critics' Choice Awards
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean black comedy "Parasite" has earned seven nominations, including best picture and best director, at the upcoming Critics' Choice Awards.
According to the nominations announced by the American-Canadian Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) on Sunday (U.S. time), "Parasite," directed by Bong Joon-ho, was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Production Design and Best Editing for the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards.
The awards are presented annually by BFCA to honor the finest in cinematic achievement.
For the Best Picture section, "Parasite" will compete with 10 films, including "The Irishman" by Martin Scorsese, "Marriage Story" by Noah Baumbach, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino and "Joker" by Todd Phillips.
Along with Bong, Baumbach, Scorsese and Tarantino are also among the seven nominees for Best Director, while "Parasite," "Marriage Story," "Knives Out," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "The Farewell" are candidates for the Best Original Screenplay award.
In the Best Foreign-Language Film section, "Parasite" will contend with "Atlantics" by Mati Diop, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly, "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Celine Sciamma.
Meanwhile, "The Irishman" led the Critics' Choice Awards nominees with a total of 14 mentions, followed by "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with 12 nods.
The winners of the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards will be announced on Jan. 12 next year.
Meanwhile, "Parasite," the top award winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival, was nominated in three categories, including the best director for the Golden Globe Awards, revealed Monday.
Moreover, it has been awarded major prizes at U.S. film festivals and awards, considered precursors of the Oscar awards next year.
It captured three trophies, including Best Film given by the L.A. Film Critics Association, and took home the awards for best picture, best director and best foreign film at this year's Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. It also won the best foreign language film award from the National Board of Review.
"Parasite," Bong's seventh feature film, revolves around two families, one rich and one poor, who become entangled, leading to a series of unexpected violent mishaps.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
New Japanese ambassador pledges to play 'bridge-building' role in addressing Seoul-Tokyo row
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
2
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
-
3
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy
-
4
N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose