Parliament passes children safety bills in plenary session

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Despite lingering tension over contentious bills on electoral and prosecution reform, South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed bills on children safety in its plenary session.

The passed bills, named after the children who died due to safety accidents, are aimed at reinforcing road safety by mandating surveillance cameras in school zones to prevent speeding and installing safety facilities, such as signs in parking lots.

They also include clauses on heightening punishment of drivers who commit fatal accidents in school zones.

The move comes after President Moon Jae-in promised to push for a swift passage of the bills on children safety during his Nov. 19 televised talk to the public.

This image contrasts two images, one of the South Korean National Assembly (L) and one of the parents of a road safety accident victim speaking to President Moon Jae-in in a televised talk on Nov. 19, 2019. (Yonhap)

