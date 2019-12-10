Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Ex-Daewoo Group chief Kim Woo-choong dies at 82
SEOUL -- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong, once touted as one of the most successful businessmen in South Korea, died late Monday at age 82, an organization affiliated with the now-defunct conglomerate said.
Kim, the founder of the trading-to-automobile conglomerate, died of a chronic disease at a local hospital late Monday night, according to Daewoosky Institute, which represents former employees of Daewoo Group.
----------------
S. Korea most affected by U.S.-China trade spat: report
SEOUL -- South Korea may have been hit the hardest among major economies by the protracted trade dispute between the United States and China due to its high dependence on exports to the countries, a report said Tuesday.
The U.S. and China are the world's largest importers of South Korean products with shipments to China accounting for more than one-quarter of South Korea's overall exports last year, according to the report from the Woori Finance Research Institute.
In 2018, shipments to China accounted for 26.8 percent of South Korea's overall exports, compared with 19.5 percent for Japan, 7.1 percent for Germany and 4.2 percent for France, the report added.
----------------
U.S. sends another surveillance plane over S. Korea: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States again flew a surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Tuesday, the latest in a series of flights to monitor North Korea amid growing concern Pyongyang may be gearing up for a long-range rocket launch.
The E-8C aircraft, or JSTARS, was spotted over the Korean Peninsula at 33,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation. It also did not upload photos showing the flight route.
As a platform for airborne command and control, surveillance and reconnaissance, the E-8C is known to be capable of closely monitoring North Korea's troops and equipment movements, including missiles and artillery guns.
----------------
N.K.'s official paper highlights Kim's self-reliance efforts amid escalating tensions with U.S.
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper praised leader Kim Jong-un's yearlong drive for "self-reliance" on Tuesday in an apparent bid to tighten its internal consolidation in the face of escalating tensions with the United States.
The Rodong Sinmun highlighted Kim's achievements in diplomacy and military areas, in particular, as Pyongyang is intensifying pressure on Washington to come up with an acceptable proposal in their nuclear negotiations before the end of this year.
----------------
S. Korea to officially deploy F-35A stealth fighters this month
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to hold a ceremony this month to mark the operational deployment of F-35A stealth fighters, officials said Tuesday.
South Korea has so far brought in 12 F-35As, beginning with two in late March, under a plan to deploy a total of 40 fifth-generation jets through 2021. By the end of this year, one more unit is to arrive here.
"We plan to hold a fielding ceremony within this month to be presided over by the Air Force chief of staff," Lt. Col. Cho Se-young told a regular briefing, adding the military is "setting up details about the event."
----------------
Sales of S. Korean firms rise in 2018, but operating profit declines
SEJONG -- South Korean companies saw their combined sales rise in 2018, but their operating profit fell on sluggish performances in electricity, gas and property sectors, government data showed Tuesday.
The combined sales of 708,756 companies reached 4,895 trillion won (US$4.11 trillion) last year, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Their operating profit fell 2.1 percent on-year to 284 trillion won in 2018, the data showed.
----------------
Fine dust level to be reduced to WHO-recommended one: NECP
SEJONG -- The government on Tuesday announced a plan to lower the level of the country's toxic fine dust to that recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) by 2040.
The plan is part of the 5th National Environment Comprehensive Plan (NECP), which was resolved for a "green society" at a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day.
The NECP is the five-year master plan that presents a direction for the country's future environment plans, and guides each ministry's environment-related policies and local government's environment preservation plans.
