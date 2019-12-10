Bio startup Aprogen gets S. Korea's 11th unicorn status
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean bio venture firm Aprogen Pharmaceuticals Inc. was listed as the country's 11th unicorn, according to an industry tracker on Tuesday.
Aprogen was registered as a unicorn company with a valuation of more than US$1 billion by CB Insights, a tech market intelligence platform.
In May, Aprgoen attracted 20 billion won ($16.7 million) in investment from venture capital firm Lindeman Asia Investment.
Aprogen is a venture enterprise founded with proprietary technologies in antibody engineering and recombinant protein engineering.
Since being founded by a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), the company has successfully established several cell lines for blockbuster biosimilars, including Remicade and Herceptin.
It also started clinical development of multiple biosimilar products in Japan through an alliance with Nichi-Iko Pharmaceuticals Co.
As of the registration, the United States has a total of 210 unicorn companies, followed by China with 102, the United Kingdom with 22 and India with 18.
South Korea ranks fifth, with a combined 11 unicorns, including online retailer Coupang and Viva Republica, the operator of easy mobile remittance service Toss.
Musinsa, the No. 1 player in online fashion platforms, became the 10th company to win unicorn status after attracting over 200 billion won in investment from a group of global venture capital firms last month.
The Seoul government has continued to support startups to become unicorns with a valuation of more than $1 billion, as they could become new growth engines for the Asia's fourth-largest economy.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
New Japanese ambassador pledges to play 'bridge-building' role in addressing Seoul-Tokyo row
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
2
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
-
3
N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
4
(3rd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose