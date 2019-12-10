Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Uplus to use Canadian software for 5G in-building network design

All Headlines 15:16 December 10, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Tuesday its 5G in-building network will be designed through a Canadian-made software platform that will allow the company to provide faster and reliable 5G services.

LG Uplus said it has adopted Quebec-based iBwave Solutions Inc.'s designing tool for 5G in-building wireless networks. The software can offer better wireless coverage inside buildings after analyzing the building structure and interior materials, according to LG Uplus.

The 5G network for in-building use requires a precise design since 5G frequencies in high-band spectrums are more susceptible to propagation and penetration losses compared with those in low-band spectrums, LG Uplus said.

LG Uplus previously joined hands with iBwave Solutions on a 5G network design for South Korea's baseball and football stadiums.

This photo provided by LG Uplus Corp. on Dec. 10, 2019, shows the company's workers checking a 5G network system inside a building in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#5G #LG Uplus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!