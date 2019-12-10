KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KOLON IND 48,150 UP 1,150
Hyundai M&F INS 27,600 DN 750
SBC 15,500 UP 50
Youngone Corp 34,650 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 52,800 DN 200
HanmiPharm 298,000 DN 22,000
SKNetworks 5,830 UP 70
L&L 14,250 UP 400
BoryungPharm 15,650 UP 550
Hansae 16,850 UP 200
Daesang 23,050 UP 350
GKL 19,200 DN 200
DAEKYO 6,030 DN 20
KBFinancialGroup 48,300 UP 250
KISWire 19,700 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 8,920 UP 260
CHONGKUNDANG 92,500 UP 1,800
KCC 218,500 UP 1,500
ORION Holdings 16,800 UP 250
LotteFood 411,000 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 44,050 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,200 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,050 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,800 UP 100
S&T MOTIV 44,050 UP 2,050
SKTelecom 240,000 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 71,200 UP 2,100
Celltrion 166,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 21,750 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 130,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,300 DN 1,300
KIH 67,800 UP 800
LOTTE Himart 30,200 UP 250
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 45,500 UP 650
Donga ST 107,500 UP 3,500
DWEC 4,570 UP 100
BNK Financial Group 7,370 DN 10
emart 129,000 UP 2,500
