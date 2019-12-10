KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SYC 50,800 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 6,960 UP 20
LG Display 16,200 UP 100
DHICO 5,310 UP 40
SK 261,000 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 10,800 DN 50
KT&G 95,600 UP 100
SsangyongCement 5,380 UP 20
KAL 26,650 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,400 UP 120
LG Corp. 74,000 UP 1,400
SsangyongMtr 1,810 DN 45
NamyangDairy 423,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,000 UP 500
CJ 95,900 UP 5,100
Hanmi Science 37,550 DN 1,800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 0
Donga Socio Holdings 101,000 UP 1,000
SK hynix 80,700 0
Youngpoong 632,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,000 UP 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 236,000 0
Kogas 37,900 DN 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,400 UP 450
Hanwha 23,900 DN 50
DSME 27,050 UP 850
DB HiTek 20,900 UP 200
JWPHARMA 28,750 UP 200
DSINFRA 5,230 DN 40
LGInt 14,950 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 5,800 UP 50
HankookShellOil 331,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,100 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,000 UP 100
TaekwangInd 994,000 UP 12,000
POONGSAN 22,350 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,250 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 192,500 UP 6,500
LF 17,250 UP 100
FOOSUNG 7,500 DN 100
