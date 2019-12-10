KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
JW HOLDINGS 6,220 DN 90
SK Innovation 145,500 0
CJ CheilJedang 253,500 UP 14,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,050 0
AmoreG 78,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 120,000 UP 500
LGH&H 1,265,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 19,000 UP 450
LGCHEM 299,000 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,050 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,105 UP 15
SPC SAMLIP 84,200 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 0
KEPCO KPS 38,750 UP 650
DOOSAN 68,400 UP 3,100
DaelimInd 87,300 UP 800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 0
KiaMtr 44,050 UP 700
DongwonF&B 224,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,850 UP 150
Shinsegae 287,500 UP 3,000
Nongshim 230,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 36,700 UP 600
Hyosung 79,700 UP 1,200
LOTTE 34,650 UP 200
AK Holdings 30,250 DN 150
Binggrae 53,500 UP 400
GCH Corp 21,550 UP 400
LotteChilsung 132,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 146,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,850 UP 100
GS 49,350 UP 200
CJ CGV 36,150 0
HYUNDAILIVART 12,750 DN 250
LIG Nex1 33,450 DN 450
FILA KOREA 52,900 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 UP 250
POSCO 231,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 226,500 UP 3,500
DB INSURANCE 55,100 DN 700
