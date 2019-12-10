KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SLCORP 17,950 DN 50
Yuhan 224,500 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 51,500 UP 300
KPIC 114,000 UP 1,500
NHIS 12,350 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL228000 UP12500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,390 UP 90
SKC 45,350 UP 500
LG Uplus 13,750 DN 50
SK Discovery 25,250 UP 150
LS 45,150 UP 150
GC Corp 123,500 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 DN 200
GS Retail 37,400 DN 150
GS E&C 30,850 UP 450
HITEJINRO 27,900 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 157,000 UP 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 DN 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,550 DN 300
NAVER 174,500 DN 500
Kakao 149,500 DN 2,000
Kangwonland 29,150 DN 250
NCsoft 540,000 0
TONGYANG 1,235 DN 90
Ottogi 526,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 22,300 UP 350
DaeduckElec 10,050 UP 260
MERITZ SECU 3,700 UP 110
HtlShilla 81,400 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 118,000 UP 500
Hanssem 60,000 DN 1,300
KSOE 122,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha Chem 17,550 0
OCI 60,700 DN 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 52,500 UP 400
KorZinc 406,500 UP 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 32,200 UP 750
S-Oil 88,300 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 131,000 UP 500
