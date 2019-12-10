KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 212,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 50,000 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 71,300 DN 500
Mobis 257,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,250 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 DN 250
S-1 95,800 UP 900
Hanchem 95,600 UP 300
DWS 28,300 DN 400
UNID 44,700 0
KEPCO 28,150 DN 450
SamsungSecu 36,500 UP 300
HyundaiElev 67,300 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,000 UP 150
Handsome 30,950 UP 400
WJ COWAY 90,900 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,500 UP 1,500
IBK 11,850 DN 50
KorElecTerm 41,900 UP 250
NamhaeChem 7,890 DN 10
DONGSUH 17,550 UP 300
BGF 5,340 UP 10
SamsungEng 18,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 100,500 UP 700
PanOcean 4,330 UP 95
SAMSUNG CARD 37,800 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 500
KT 26,850 UP 100
CUCKOO 101,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 78,500 UP 800
MANDO 35,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 390,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 67,300 UP 2,800
Doosan Bobcat 32,550 DN 150
Netmarble 87,200 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S341000 UP2000
ORION 103,000 DN 2,500
BGF Retail 163,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 61,400 UP 200
HDC-OP 26,700 0
