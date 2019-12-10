LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 212,000 0

HYUNDAI WIA 50,000 UP 300

KumhoPetrochem 71,300 DN 500

Mobis 257,000 UP 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,250 UP 150

HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 DN 250

S-1 95,800 UP 900

Hanchem 95,600 UP 300

DWS 28,300 DN 400

UNID 44,700 0

KEPCO 28,150 DN 450

SamsungSecu 36,500 UP 300

HyundaiElev 67,300 DN 800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,000 UP 150

Handsome 30,950 UP 400

WJ COWAY 90,900 UP 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 127,500 UP 1,500

IBK 11,850 DN 50

KorElecTerm 41,900 UP 250

NamhaeChem 7,890 DN 10

DONGSUH 17,550 UP 300

BGF 5,340 UP 10

SamsungEng 18,950 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 100,500 UP 700

PanOcean 4,330 UP 95

SAMSUNG CARD 37,800 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 500

KT 26,850 UP 100

CUCKOO 101,500 UP 1,500

COSMAX 78,500 UP 800

MANDO 35,300 UP 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 390,000 UP 2,000

INNOCEAN 67,300 UP 2,800

Doosan Bobcat 32,550 DN 150

Netmarble 87,200 UP 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S341000 UP2000

ORION 103,000 DN 2,500

BGF Retail 163,000 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 61,400 UP 200

HDC-OP 26,700 0

(END)