S. Korea, UAE designate 2020 as year of cultural dialogue
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship next year, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates agreed Tuesday to designate 2020 as the year of cultural dialogue to step up cultural exchanges.
South Korean Culture Minister Park Yang-woo and UAE Culture Minister Noura Al Kaabi signed a memorandum of understanding to set the "Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue 2020" on Tuesday in Seoul's National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
The ministers agreed to facilitate mutual cultural progress in a range of sectors, including music, art, dance and culture, as they signed the MOU.
Under the agreement, South Korea will host a variety of cultural events in the Arab nation, such as a K-pop festival, a special Korean art exhibition and the publication of Korean poetry books, as well as traditional Korean music and dance performances, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Through the series of cultural events, Seoul will seek to disseminate Korean culture, as represented by "hallyu," in the Middle East, the ministry said.
The UAE, on its part, is also planning corresponding cultural events in South Korea.
Having established the bilateral diplomatic relationship in 1980, the two countries have stepped up cooperation in energy, construction and other areas.
"I hope the mutual culture events could deepen the friendship and exchanges between South Korea and the UAE, and are an opportunity to spread the UAE's spirit of cultural diversity in Asia and hallyu in the Middle East," Minister Park noted.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
New Japanese ambassador pledges to play 'bridge-building' role in addressing Seoul-Tokyo row
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
2
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
-
3
N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
4
(3rd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose