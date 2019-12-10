Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to attend annual summit with Chinese, Japanese leaders

All Headlines 16:12 December 10, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China later this month for annual summit talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.

Moon is scheduled to make a two-day trip to the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu starting Dec. 23.

The summit will be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!