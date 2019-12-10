Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea could propose reviving six-party talks next year: think tank
SEOUL -- North Korea could propose reviving the six-party talks involving China and Russia over its nuclear program next year as it warned of a "new path" amid stalled negotiations with the United States, a Seoul-based think tank said Tuesday.
The Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University made the case as North Korea has warned it would give up on negotiations with the U.S. and seek a "new way" unless Washington comes up with a new proposal by the year-end to move the talks forward.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on eased concerns over Chinese economy
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher for a third straight session on Tuesday helped by increased institutional buying amid eased concerns over the Chinese economy, although investors are worried about a looming tariff deadline by the United States on Chinese goods. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After opening lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.35 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 2,098.00.
----------------
(2nd LD) Defense minister: N. Korea conducted rocket engine test at Dongchang-ri site
SEOUL-- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo confirmed Tuesday that North Korea tested a rocket engine in what the regime called a "very important test" at its western satellite launching station over the weekend, calling on the communist country to stop such military acts.
Jeong's remark, made in Sydney after a meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, represented the first time that a government official has confirmed what the North tested Saturday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, better known as the Dongchang-ri site.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon to attend annual summit with Chinese, Japanese leaders
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China later this month for annual summit talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
Moon is scheduled to make a two-day trip to the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu starting Dec. 23.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to officially deploy F-35A stealth fighters this month
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to hold a ceremony this month to mark the operational deployment of F-35A stealth fighters, officials said Tuesday.
South Korea has so far brought in 12 F-35As, beginning with two in late March, under a plan to deploy a total of 40 fifth-generation jets through 2021. By the end of this year, one more unit is to arrive here.
----------------
(LEAD) Parliament passes children safety bills in plenary session
SEOUL -- South Korea's parliament passed uncontested bills, including those on children safety, in its morning plenary session Tuesday, without reviewing the budget bill and other contentious bills on electoral and prosecution reform.
Among the 16 bills that were passed in the morning session were those on children's road safety.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
New Japanese ambassador pledges to play 'bridge-building' role in addressing Seoul-Tokyo row
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
2
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
-
3
N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
4
(3rd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose