Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems wins 49 bln-won deal for combat management system

All Headlines 17:34 December 10, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it has won an order worth 49 billion won (US$41 million) to install a combat management system on four Navy vessels.

Under the deal with Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a midsized shipyard in South Korea, Hanwha Systems will provide a combat management system for four 200-ton high-speed fast attack craft.

In October, Hanjin Heavy Industries secured a deal to build the four vessels from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korea's arms procurement agency.

Hanwha Systems wins 49 bln-won deal for combat management system - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Systems
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!