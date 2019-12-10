National Assembly session resumes, budget bill put on agenda
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly resumed its plenary session Tuesday night after an eight-hour hiatus amid partisan wrangling over next year's budget bill.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang placed the bill on the agenda of the session despite fierce protests by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party. Its members yelled at Moon, while some lawmakers with the ruling Democratic Party (DP) urged him to put the bill to a vote.
A budget bill worth 513.5 trillion won ($430.2 billion) was proposed for 2020, but the DP put forward a revision bill of 512.3 trillion won after consultations with four minor opposition parties.
The National Assembly already missed the Dec. 2 deadline to pass the budget bill due to prolonged political strife.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
Trump weighs need for U.S. troop presence in S. Korea
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
2
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
3
(3rd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
5
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry