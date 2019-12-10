(LEAD) National Assembly passes 512.3 tln-won budget bill
(ATTN: UPDATES with passage of budget bill; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Tuesday passed next year's budget bill, worth 512.3 trillion won (US$ 429.9 billion), after fierce partisan strife.
The government had proposed a 2020 budget worth 513.5 trillion won, but the ruling Democratic Party put forward the revision bill after consultations with four minor opposition parties.
The national budget for 2020 would increase 9.1 percent from this year.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party presented its own revision bill worth 499.2 trillion won at the eleventh hour, but Speaker Moon Hee-sang dismissed it.
The National Assembly already missed the Dec. 2 deadline to pass the budget bill due to prolonged political strife.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
Trump weighs need for U.S. troop presence in S. Korea
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
2
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
3
(3rd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report
-
4
(LEAD) Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose