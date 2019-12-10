Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) National Assembly passes 512.3 tln-won budget bill

All Headlines 21:19 December 10, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with passage of budget bill; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Tuesday passed next year's budget bill, worth 512.3 trillion won (US$ 429.9 billion), after fierce partisan strife.

The government had proposed a 2020 budget worth 513.5 trillion won, but the ruling Democratic Party put forward the revision bill after consultations with four minor opposition parties.

The national budget for 2020 would increase 9.1 percent from this year.

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party presented its own revision bill worth 499.2 trillion won at the eleventh hour, but Speaker Moon Hee-sang dismissed it.

The National Assembly already missed the Dec. 2 deadline to pass the budget bill due to prolonged political strife.

Lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party lodge a complaint with National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang against putting next year's budget bill on the agenda of the plenary session on Dec. 10, 2019. (Yonhap)

