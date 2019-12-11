Pompeo says U.S. is hopeful N. Korea will refrain from nuclear, long-range missile tests
WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday the United States is hopeful North Korea will continue to refrain from nuclear tests and long-range missile tests, after Pyongyang said it had conducted a "very important" test over the weekend.
"(North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) made the commitment to denuclearize, said there wouldn't be long-range missile tests, nuclear tests," Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department. "All of those are commitments that we are very hopeful that the North Koreans will continue to abide by."
