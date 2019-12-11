(LEAD) Pompeo says U.S. is hopeful N. Korea will refrain from nuclear, long-range missile tests
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more remarks by Pompeo, Lavrov, other details)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States is hopeful North Korea will continue to refrain from nuclear tests and long-range missile tests, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday, after Pyongyang said it had conducted a "very important" test over the weekend.
North Korea said the test occurred at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site on Saturday, raising tensions ahead of a year-end deadline North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has imposed for the U.S. to show flexibility in their negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
"Chairman Kim personally made the commitment to denuclearize, said there wouldn't be long-range missile tests, nuclear tests," Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department.
"All of those are commitments that we are very hopeful that the North Koreans will continue to abide by," he added.
North Korea has strongly suggested it will return to testing long-range missiles and nuclear weapons if the U.S. fails to offer concessions in their negotiations by the end of the year.
"We continue to work to try and develop places where we can communicate, negotiation mechanisms where we can talk to them about paths forward to achieve the denuclearization that both Foreign Minister Lavrov and I are determined to help the North Koreans achieve," Pompeo continued.
"It's a place where we have overlap on our objective. We need to jointly figure out a way together to assist the North Koreans to get there so that North Korea can, and the North Korean people can have the brighter future that (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump has spoken so often about," he said.
Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018 to try to reach a deal on North Korea's denuclearization.
But negotiations between the two countries have stalled since the collapse of the second Trump-Kim summit in February, with the sides apart on how much of the nuclear program Pyongyang will have to dismantle in order to receive sanctions relief and other concessions from Washington.
Lavrov repeated Moscow's call for reciprocal steps by Washington and Pyongyang, saying, "You cannot demand North Korea do everything and right now, and only then go back to ensuring its security and lifting the sanctions."
