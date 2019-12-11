Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- National Assembly passes 512 tln-won budget bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Parliament OKs 512 tln-won budget bill amid main opposition's boycott (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party passes budget bill amid opposition of Liberty Korea Party (Donga llbo)
-- Parliament endorses 512 tln-won budget bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- National Assembly passes 512 tln-won budget bill without participation of opposition of Liberty Korea Party (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party and four other minor parties unilaterally pass budget bill (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Is N. Korea seeking a new provocation to which Trump can turn a blind eye? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Revised budget bill by ruling party and four minor opposition parties passes parliament amid protest of opposition of Liberty Korea Party (Hankyoreh)
-- Revised 512 tln-won budget bill by ruling party and four minor opposition parties passes parliament (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Parliament passes next year's budget bill worth 512 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Study shows cities and provincial authorities across country poorly managed their assets (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Dust from China clogs the air (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ultrafine dust chokes Korea (Korea Herald)
-- President Moon to hold summits with Xi, Abe (Korea Times)
