-- National Assembly passes 512 tln-won budget bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Parliament OKs 512 tln-won budget bill amid main opposition's boycott (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party passes budget bill amid opposition of Liberty Korea Party (Donga llbo)

-- Parliament endorses 512 tln-won budget bill (Seoul Shinmun)

-- National Assembly passes 512 tln-won budget bill without participation of opposition of Liberty Korea Party (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party and four other minor parties unilaterally pass budget bill (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Is N. Korea seeking a new provocation to which Trump can turn a blind eye? (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Revised budget bill by ruling party and four minor opposition parties passes parliament amid protest of opposition of Liberty Korea Party (Hankyoreh)

-- Revised 512 tln-won budget bill by ruling party and four minor opposition parties passes parliament (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Parliament passes next year's budget bill worth 512 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Study shows cities and provincial authorities across country poorly managed their assets (Korea Economic Daily)

