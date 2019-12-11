(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 11)

The United States seems to have sensed tangible signs of provocation as North Korea's rhetoric has been getting harsher and harsher. It has warned, "The year-end deadline is approaching. What Christmas present we choose totally depends on the U.S." and "If America uses a military option, we will swiftly react with a quid pro quo" and "We have nothing to lose anymore." In reaction, the United States has been flying special reconnaissance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula one after another. In today's UN Security Council meeting requested by U.S. President Donald Trump, members will discuss the possibility of North Korea making another missile provocation, as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Depending on the results of the meeting, North Korea could turn even more pugnacious.