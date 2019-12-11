S. Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin named to inaugural All-MLB Team
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean free agent pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin has been selected to the inaugural All-MLB Team.
Major League Baseball (MLB) announced its first-ever official star squad Tuesday (U.S. Eastern Time) to recognize a season's worth of accomplishments, in line with other major professional sports leagues in North America.
Ryu, who led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was one of five starting pitchers on the All-MLB Second Team. He was joined by Zack Greinke (Arizona Diamondbacks/Houston Astros), Jack Flaherty (St. Louis Cardinals), Charlie Morton (Tampa Bay Rays) and Mike Soroka (Atlanta Braves).
Fans accounted for 50 percent of the voting for the All-MLB Team, with a panel of experts handling the other 50 percent. Nominees were selected by merit, with no set number of nominees per position and no distinction between leagues.
Ryu went 14-5 in 29 starts and finished runner-up to New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting. At 32 with a history of shoulder and elbow injuries, Ryu pitched 182 2/3 innings, the most he's thrown since his rookie year in 2013.
The left-hander elected free agency after the end of the regular season. He first signed a six-year, US$36 million deal with the Dodgers out of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Then after the 2018 season, Ryu accepted a one-year qualifying offer of $17.9 million, rather than becoming a free agent, and went on to have his finest big league season to date.
Ryu has reportedly drawn interest from multiple clubs, including the Minnesota Twins, the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ryu is represented by super agent Scott Boras.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to convene party meeting to decide on 'crucial issues'
-
1
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
2
N. Korea most likely to test Hwasong-15 ICBM: U.S. expert
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(3rd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report
-
5
N.K.'s official paper highlights Kim's self-reliance efforts amid escalating tensions with U.S.