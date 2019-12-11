Finance minister vows swift implementation of 2020 budget
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Wednesday the government will swiftly implement next year's budget to pump-prime the nation's economy struggling with faltering exports and sluggish consumption.
Hong made the remarks at a meeting with senior economic officials, a day after the National Assembly approved next year's state budget of 512.3 trillion won (US$429.8 billion), slightly down from the government's proposal of 513.5 trillion won.
Next year's budget represents a 9.1 percent hike from this year's as the government seeks to boost a slowing economy beset by a deepening U.S.-China trade row and more recently by its own with Japan.
Earlier in the day, Statistics Korea said the nation's jobless rate fell to 3.1 percent in November, and job additions came to over 330,000. It marked the fourth straight month that the number of added jobs has exceeded the 300,000 level.
The data suggested job markets have been firmly recovering, Hong said at the meeting.
